English summary

Matinee idol Kamal Haasan has exhorted co-stars to take a stand on the current crisis in Tamil Nadu's politics. After caretaker Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam's outburst that he had been forced to resign from the post by party general secretary V K Sasikala who wants to be the CM , Kamal turned to Twitter to exhort his co-stars to take a stand.