രാജ്കുമാറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ പാർവ്വതമ്മ രാജ്കുമാർ അന്തരിച്ചു.. വെറുമൊരു താരഭാര്യ മാത്രമല്ല പാർവ്വതമ്മ!!

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 9:20 [IST]

English summary

Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of matinee idol, Dr Rajkumar has passed away at the age of 78. She passed away at the M S Ramaiah hospital at Bengaluru at around 4.40 am today. Her body has been taken to her son Raghavendra Rajkumar's residence. Like her husband, she too donated her eyes.