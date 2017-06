Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and his supporters were detained on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district while on their way to Mandsaur, the epicenter of last week’s violent farmers’ agitation. They were released outside the state's border.Patel had announced his decision to visit Mandsaur with his supporters on Monday. "I will do my work and police and administration will do their job," he had told reporters.