ലാലുവിന്റെ മഹാറാലിയിൽ സോണിയയും രാഹുലും പങ്കെടുക്കില്ല; കാരണം അഴിമതി

Thousands have trooped into Patna to participate in the 'Desh Bachao-Bhajpa Bhagao' rally being organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday. However, the rally has lost some of its significance, with the top Opposition leaders giving it a miss. Lalu Prasad Yadav had initially dubbed the event as the Opposition's show of strength against BJP.