#WATCH Jaipur: Peahens and peacocks don't have sex, the peacock cries then peahen drinks those tears and gets pregnant-Justice M Sharma pic.twitter.com/Tph1lzNZqD

English summary

Peacocks don’t mate peahens but sire offsprings with their tears, according to a Rajasthan high court judge who on Wednesday presented this unique theory after passing a verdict.