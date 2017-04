ഞായറാഴ്ചകളില്‍ പെട്രോള്‍ പമ്പ് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് ഉടമകളുടെ ഭീഷണി; പിന്നില്‍ ഞെട്ടിയ്ക്കുന്ന കാരണം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, April 10, 2017, 17:02 [IST]

Petrol pump owners in the country have served a strict threat to the government that the fuel outlets will remain shut every Sunday from May 10 till their demands related with hike in commissions are not met. It automatically translates into vehicle owners being unable to avail petrol on Sundays resulting in hardship for them.