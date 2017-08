ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പണി പാളി!!! റഷ്യൻ റോഡിന്റെ ചിത്രത്തോടെ റോഡ് വൈദ്യുതീകരണത്തിന് മന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thanks to many who pointed issues with earlier image. While we illuminate streets, social media helps illuminate facts, helping us improve.

After replacing LED lights in Canada, now BJP has replaced LED Lights in Russia. Massive respect for BJP and @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/XyemXjrIVZ

Power minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday tweeted the government’s achievement of illuminating 50,000 km of Indian roads with LED lights. Except for one problem: the image used in the tweet was from Russia.