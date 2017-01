അബൂദാബി ശൈഖ് സംസാരിച്ചത് അറബിയില്‍; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അന്തംവിട്ടു! ചുറ്റുംനോക്കി മന്ത്രിമാരും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An embarrassing situation developed on Wednesday during the media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon when there was no Arabic to English translation of the address of visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan which meant that those who did not understand Arabic, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top MEA officials, had no clue what the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leader was saying.