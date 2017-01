Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A website of an institute offering courses in Information Technology in the guise of promoting the mission has come under the CBI scanner. Interestingly, the website is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CBI's policy division swung into action after receiving a complaint from Prime Minister's Office mentioning about a website www.nmcsm.in (Narendra Modi Computer Shaksharta Mission) that claims to be an institute for courses in computer.