രണ്ട് ലക്ഷത്തിന്റെ കുപ്പായമിട്ടാണോ മോദീ ഗാന്ധിയാവുന്നത്? നെഞ്ചില്‍ തറക്കുന്ന വാക്കുകള്‍ പറയാതെ

Activist Hardik Patel began his journey home to Gujarat today with a full-blown attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the khadi calendar row and vowed to renew the Patidar or Patel agitation for reservation in government jobs and colleges. The 23-year-old was granted bail in a sedition case last year on the condition that he would stay out of Gujarat for six months. That deadline ends today.