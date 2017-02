Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A team of police and revenue officials on Saturday morning began inquiries with around 120 AIADMK legislators staying at a luxurious resort+ at Koovathur near Mahabalipuiram. The team, led by additional deputy superintendents of police Tamilselvan and district revenue officer Ramachandran, reached the resort around 6.30am, and began independent inquires with each and every MLA staying in the resort.