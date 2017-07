പശു കടത്തു നടന്നാൽ തൊപ്പി തെറിക്കും!!!പോലീസുകാർക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ബിജെപി !!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, July 15, 2017

harkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said that the police station incharge would be sacked if cow smuggled cases are reported in his or her police station area. The officer-in-charge would be dismissed if there are smuggling of cows in areas under the police station," an official release said quoting Das.