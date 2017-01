Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 15:02 [IST]

English summary

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected to win 141 to 151 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, according to the latest ABP News-Lokniti CSDS Opinion Poll. This figure takes the SP’s vote share to 30 percent of the total. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows close behind, with the poll predicting the party’s win in 124 to 134 seats (27 percent)