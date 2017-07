Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, November 27, 2016, 12:22 [IST]

English summary

Pradhanmantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana to reveal black money and remit tax.Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has launched by Govt of India. Garib Kalyan Yojana is to wage direct war against poverty.