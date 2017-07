വോട്ട് ചെയ്തത് ആർക്കാണെന്നു പറയില്ല.. പക്ഷെ കോവിന്ദിനല്ല !!! ബിജെപി എംഎൽഎയുടെ പ്രതികാരം!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Nalin Kotadiya, rebel BJP MLA from Dhari, Amreli district, who had joined BJP after former Gujarat CM, Keshubhai Patel's Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) had merged with BJP, has openly claimed that he had voted against NDA's presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, to register his protest against injustices inflicted on the Patidar community.