ട്രംപിനേയും കുടുംബത്തേയും ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് ക്ഷണിച്ച് മോദി!!! ഇന്ത്യ സന്ദർശിക്കുമെന്ന് ട്രംപ്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 11:30 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India. "I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India," Modi said in his remarks, standing along side Trump at the White House's Rose Garden.