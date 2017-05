Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Nearly five months after Nerul's MGM school was besieged by protests against a teacher who is alleged to have sexually assaulted many students because of which a 13-year-old got pregnant, it has emerged that the principal of the school tried to hush up the parents by offering Rs 50 lakh to the parents of the raped teen and cowing them with the threat of "connections in high places".