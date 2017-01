ബിജെപി എംപിക്ക് പ്രിയങ്കാ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചൂടന്‍ മറുപടി; നേതാവിന്റെ 'സുന്ദരി' തന്നെ ചിരിപ്പിച്ചുകൊല്ലും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Taking senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar's sexist remarks in her stride, Priyanka Gandhi today said the controversy exposes the BJP's mindset towards "the better half population of India". "Haha haha! He's right, they do! And if that's all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave, beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP's mindset towards the better half of the population of India," Priyanka said.