Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Just a day after the political launch of Priyanka Gandhi, talk gathered momentum in Congress circles that her growing organisational footprint may culminate with her contesting the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 from Rae Bareli in place of her mother, Sonia, who has been forced to scale down her political engagements due to indifferent health. On Monday, Congress officially acknowledged Priyanka's role in party affairs+ by crediting her with the successful conclusion of alliance talks with SP, which sources described as the precursor to her formal entry in politics.