A youth allegedly decapitated his mother to propitiate Goddess Kali at Barabazar in Purulia district. Superintendent of Police, Joy Biswas, said that the accused Narayan Mahato (35) allegedly sliced off the head of his mother Phuli Mahato (55) with a ‘khargo’ (sharp-edged blade, used to sacrifice animal during worship) on Friday evening when she was cleaning the compound of the Kali temple at Bamagram under Barabazar police station area.