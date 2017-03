സ്ത്രീത്വത്തെ അപമാനിച്ചു? മിഷേലിനെ അടുക്കളക്കാരിയാക്കി!രാഹുലിന് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പൊങ്കാല മഹോത്സവം!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

@AnuragMahendru @ANINewsUP will any body tell him dat Jaunpur is known for its imirti not patila.

This man is simply incredible. Makes me laugh when I'm not in a mood to smile. Thank you @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi.😂 https://t.co/RafkQ9vfsZ

English summary

he grabbed a lot of attention by passing an absurd remark about Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama. This time, Rahul was addressing a rally in Jaunpur and he talked about how he wants to make UP the manufacturing hub of the world.