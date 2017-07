Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 19:13 [IST]

The Congress on Monday accepted its vice president Rahul Gandhi met the Chinese envoy, hours after the opposition party denied that the leader met ambassador Luo Zhaohui two days ago. Gandhi met both the Chinese ambassador, the Bhutanese envoy and former national security adviser Shiv Shankar Menon, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI news agency .