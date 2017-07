കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് കണക്ക് മാഷിനെ ആവശ്യമുണ്ട്!!! ഊർജിത് പട്ടേലിനെ പരിഹസിച്ച് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Friday, July 14, 2017, 18:04 [IST]

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Narendra Modi government may well be in search of a Math teacher. Retweeting an article, Congress vice president wrote “GoI needs a math tutor”. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was in reply to Urjit Patel’s statement that counting of notes has been delayed as the bank is still waiting to receive cash from certain cooperatives and Nepal based banks.