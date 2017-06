Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

A candidate who called himself God had hoped to contest for President, and left with the curse of a catastrophe when his nomination was rejected. Most of the 92 other hopefuls, one of whom had listed Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln and Einstein among his proposers, dropped out without making such a fuss, their rejected nomination forms hanging loosely on the board in Parliament. In the end, only Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar remained in the fray.