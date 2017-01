Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that its Central Board approved the proposal to issue new notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000 as early as May 2016, a fact it mentions in its note to the Standing Committee on Finance, but adds that there was no discussion on a possible withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes at its board meetings in May or July or August.