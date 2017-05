Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 13:42 [IST]

English summary

A 29-year-old militant Riyaz Naikoo, with a bounty of Rs 12 lakh for information for his arrest, has reportedly been identified as the next Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander after Sabzar Bhat was killed in an encounter in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.