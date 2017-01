Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

In the midst of growing unease in their ties, India on Wednesday asked China to respect its territorial sovereignty and said its ascent should not be seen as a threat to China's rise. Foreign secretary S Jaishankar also criticized Pakistan for "blocking" Saarc , saying the regional grouping has become "ineffective" due to insecurity of one-member nation. "China is a country which is very sensitive on matters concerning its sovereignty. So we would expect that they would have some understanding of other people's sensitivity on their sovereignty," he said