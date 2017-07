Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Taking her love story to a logical conclusion, Varsha Sahu aka ‘Revolver Rani’ finally got married to Ashok Yadav at a temple in Hamirpur, 65 km from here on Sunday.Varsha shot into limelight when she stormed into the wedding pandal brandishing a pistol and kidnapped her lover who was getting married to another woman in Maudaha in Bundelkhand on May 15.