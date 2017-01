Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

It was today last year, that the 26-year-old research scholar decided to end his life and hung himself in a hostel room in the University of Hyderabad. A member of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Vemula had accused the University of not paying him the money for his fellowship following his alleged clash with the ABVP, the RSS’ student wing. Vemula and his fellow students drew ABVP’s ire after staging a protest against the death penalty awarded to Bombay Blasts accused Yakub Menon in 2015.