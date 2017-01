Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

An ATM in a Madhya Pradesh village was found to be dispensing blank 500-rupee notes. This comes days after farmer in Madhya Pradesh had received 2,000-rupee notes from his bank without Mahatma Gandhi's image on the flip side of the note. On Tuesday night, Hemant Soni from Segaon village in Khargone district used his card to withdraw Rs. 1,500 from an ATM machine of a public sector bank. Out of the three 500-rupee notes that the ATM machine dispensed, two were blank on one side.