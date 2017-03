Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be a good choice for President to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said. “It is the highest post in the country. Somebody with a clean image should occupy it. We have heard Mohan Bhagwat’s name is being discussed for President.