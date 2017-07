ഇനിയെല്ലാം രുക്മിണി നോക്കും: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ മഹാസമുദ്രത്തിലെ ചൈനയുടെ ചലനങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ത്യയെ അറിയിക്കും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 16:30 [IST]

English summary

With China increasing its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region amid the ongoing Sikkim stand-off, the Indian Navy is keeping an eye on the 'dragon' with the help of its 'eye in the sky', Gsat-7, the Navy's own dedicated military satellite that was launched on September 29, 2013.