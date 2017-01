സച്ചിനെക്കുറിച്ച് നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി പറഞ്ഞതെന്ത് ? സച്ചിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം കേട്ടില്ലേ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thank you @PMOIndia for the mention. Preparation is key for everyone..be it a student or a player. Focus makes the challenge less daunting. https://t.co/gqQsU1Lcfi

English summary

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others, the cricket legend thanked him and stressed that preparation is key for everyone, be it a student or a player.