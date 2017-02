Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, February 13, 2017, 15:50 [IST]

English summary

VK Sasikala, urging an immediate invitation from Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to take charge as Chief Minister in place of O Panneerselvam, declared today to a large crowd of supporters in Chennai, "We have seen 1,000 such Panneerselvams....I am not scared."