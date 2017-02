Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 13:17 [IST]

After the Supreme Court upheld a trial court verdict+ in the disproportionate assets case in which she is an accused, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was holding talks with MLAs lodged in the Golden Bay Resort+ on Tuesday. AIADMK sources said Sasikala might choose one of her loyalists to the Tamil Nadu chief minister post.