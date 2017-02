Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa and her aides were jailed in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru for some weeks. And now, Sasikala is also jailed in the same prison. But then jailing the VIPs have become increasingly difficult for Karnataka Government. The state government says that security to the VIP Prisoners is costing them a bomb. Karnataka Government has intimated Tamil Nadu Government to reimburse 10 Crore for keeping Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others for a month in 2015. They served an ultimatum to pay the amount or take back Sasikala.