ശശികലയ്ക്ക് ജയിലില്‍ പ്രത്യേകം ബാരിക്കേഡും ഇടനാഴിയും! തോഴിയല്ല ശരിയ്ക്കും രാജ്ഞി തന്നെ!

A day after submitting CCTV footage to ACB which shows AIADMK general secretary Sasikala entering jail in civilian clothes, former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Prisons) D Roopa on Tuesday claimed that the jailed leader has been using a barricaded corridor of about 120 ft to 150 ft length as her private space. Sasikala has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara central prison since February 15.