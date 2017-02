Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai came in for attack by AIADMK Lok Sabha members P R Sundaram and K Ashokkumar who joined the camp of Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday. Sundaram, who represents Namakkal constituency, and Ashokkumar, who represents Krishnagiri constituency, said all AIADMK members in Parliament, except Thambidurai, would join the OPS camp. The party has 50 MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members). They said party members didn't want Thambidurai in the OPS camp.