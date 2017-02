Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

More than 90 AIADMK MLAs have been camping at a beach resort in Koovathur near Mahabalipuram since Wednesday night. They were brought in luxury buses in a bid to prevent them from joining ranks with chief minister O Panneerselvam who has rebelled against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. Another 30 AIADMK MLAs have been kept in another resort at Poonthandalam near Kalpakkam.