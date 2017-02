Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Addressing his first election rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Samajwadi Party, Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party of corruption and said the UP elections are BJP's fight against 'SCAM'. "By scam I mean, S - Samajwadi (Party), C - Congress, A - Akhilesh (Yadav), M - Mayawati," the PM said to cheering crowds in Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.