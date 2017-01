Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 12:44 [IST]

English summary

Former Uttarakhand and three time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and a senior Congress leader, Narayan Dutt Tiwari along with his son Rohit Shekhar will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas is reportedly in talks with BJP to join the party and a call will be taken in a day or two after a consensus is reached between him and the saffron party on where he would be fielded from in the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.