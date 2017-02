Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala suffered a legal setback after the Madras high court on Wednesday refused to discharge her from three cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA). The cases were related to payments made to foreign firms in US and Singapore dollars for hiring uplink facilities for J Jay TV, the predecessor to Jaya TV. The ED had probed charges against the now defunct JJ TV in the 1990s when Sasikala was its chairperson and director.