ബിജെപിയില്‍ മുഴുവന്‍ ഗുണ്ടകളെന്ന് ഉദ്ദവ് താക്കറെ; ബിജെപിയുമായി ഇനി സഖ്യത്തിനില്ല, സഖ്യം ഉലയുന്നു

English summary

The Shiv Sena, which rules Maharashtra along with the BJP, has ruled out all alliances with the party in future. The current alliance will stay, but the two parties will compete in the elections for the Mumbai civic body BMC, the country's richest municipal organisation, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said today. Soon after, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, saying, "Power is the means for change not the eventual goal. change will happen. It will happen with you or without you."