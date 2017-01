Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Because of being "attacked repeatedly" by members of his Samajwadi Party (SP), Shivpal Yadav, beloved brother of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, will form a new party, but only on March 11, after the results of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are declared. As of now, there is no word about which party Mulayam will end up choosing. His son's SP? Or his brothers new party.