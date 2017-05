Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, May 22, 2017

Using only the concepts of physics he learnt in school and a few basic coding skills, a 17-year-old city-based high school graduate Siddharth Mandala has designed 'ElectroShoe' - a product for women, which when used allows them to electrocute perpetrators of crimes.