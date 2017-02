ജയലളിതക്ക് കൊടുത്ത വാക്കെല്ലാം പണ്ട്; ഇത് പുതിയ ചിന്നമ്മ; പൊളിക്കും!! തമിഴകത്ത് പുതിയ കത്ത് വിവാദം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, February 12, 2017, 17:28 [IST]

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Sunday disowned a letter she had allegedly written to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, seeking her apology. According to ANI, Sasikala claimed that the circulation of the letter showed that ‘there are people who do not want a lady to get into politics’. "A letter has been circulated as if I have written it. It shows there are people who cannot tolerate a lady getting into politics," she said.