അമ്മ മസാജ് ചെയ്ത മകന്‍ മരിച്ചു; ഞെട്ടിത്തരിച്ച് കുടുംബം, മരണ കാരണം കേട്ടാല്‍ ഞെട്ടും!!!

A 23-year-old Delhi man recovering from a fractured ankle died after his mother gave him an oil massage to relieve the pain. The man injured himself while playing badminton in September. His ankle was put in a cast to immobilise it while it healed, which led to a blood clot forming in his leg veins. Even after the plaster was removed, the man had pain and swelling in his leg.