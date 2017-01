Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

As ego tussles and haggling over seats threaten to torpedo the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance+ , Priyanka Gandhi jumped in to dispatch her personal emissary to Lucknow for talks with UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. SP sources said the emissary — Dheeraj — is lodged in a Lucknow hotel and waiting for a call from the chief minister. Congress leaders confirmed Priyanka's intervention but did not provide details on the emissary.