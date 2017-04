Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:14 [IST]

English summary

A costly lapse or a deliberate act? Cops are probing the role of cash van personnel who left the vehicle's door open while replenishing an ATM at central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, which led to three men on a motorbike taking away a box loaded with Rs 26.17 lakh in banknotes on Saturday afternoon.