പശ്ചിമബംഗാളില്‍ തിക്കിലും തിരക്കിലും പെട്ട് ആറു മരണം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

(Gangasagar) West Bengal: Stampede in Gangasagar fair, 1 dead. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/wp1fCKsPUf

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 19:50 [IST]

English summary

Stampede at Kachuberia during Gangasagar fair in West Bengal on Sunday, said reports.